Previous
Assault course, no problem by clifford
340 / 365

Assault course, no problem

While out walking we came across a children's assault course, not a play area. My little dog thought it was great fun, no encouragement. My big dog wouldn't go near it. You'd have thought, having been with her for 14 years, I'd know her by now.
26th March 2024 26th Mar 24

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
I thought I'd update my bio now that I'm in my second year with 365. I use two cameras one for action and the other...
93% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise