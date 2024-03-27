Sign up
Previous
341 / 365
Winter, Spring changing slowly
I've noticed, on my walks, that buds are showing and Magnolias are flowering but the trees are responding more slowly. But, it's still wonderful to be out walking with the dogs.
27th March 2024
27th Mar 24
Cliff McFarlane
@clifford
I thought I'd update my bio now that I'm in my second year with 365. I use two cameras one for action and the other...
341
photos
38
followers
35
following
93% complete
View this month »
334
335
336
337
338
339
340
341
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-9M2
Taken
24th March 2024 2:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
