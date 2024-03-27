Winter, Spring changing slowly

Previous
341 / 365

I've noticed, on my walks, that buds are showing and Magnolias are flowering but the trees are responding more slowly. But, it's still wonderful to be out walking with the dogs.
27th March 2024 27th Mar 24

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
I thought I'd update my bio now that I'm in my second year with 365. I use two cameras one for action and the other...
93% complete

