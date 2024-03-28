Sign up
Street Art - Bristol
There is an area in Bristol called: Stokes Croft. Nearly everything is covered in Street Art or Graffiti. There is even two Banksys. I had a wonderful afternoon photographing the images I liked. I'll publish them for few days. Hope you enjoy them.
28th March 2024
Cliff McFarlane
@clifford
I thought I'd update my bio now that I'm in my second year with 365. I use two cameras one for action and the other...
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I realised that the bricks are so wonky they are actually part of the painting?
March 28th, 2024
