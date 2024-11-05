Previous
waxcap by clifford
waxcap

I'm beginning to really enjoy searching for and photographing Fungi. It appears to be a new hobby. Happy bonfire night, and please keep your dogs safe.
Cliff McFarlane

ace
@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England. I have...
Christine Sztukowski ace
These are awesome this one looks like its melting
November 5th, 2024  
