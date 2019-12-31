Previous
Last Morning of the Year by cmp
Last Morning of the Year

A beautiful morning - the last one of the year/decade. Early morning mist in the Austrian Alps. Behind the trees you can just about make out the form of the mountains. Perfect timing for a horse-drawn sleigh passing by too.
31st December 2019 31st Dec 19

Catherine P

@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
Judith Johnson
Looks idyllic and so lovely to see the snow
January 7th, 2020  
