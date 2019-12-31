Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Photo 844
Last Morning of the Year
A beautiful morning - the last one of the year/decade. Early morning mist in the Austrian Alps. Behind the trees you can just about make out the form of the mountains. Perfect timing for a horse-drawn sleigh passing by too.
31st December 2019
31st Dec 19
Catherine P
@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
845
photos
110
followers
173
following
231% complete
838
839
840
841
842
843
844
845
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ70
Taken
31st December 2019 10:07am
Tags
snow
,
new
,
winter
,
year
,
sleigh
,
alps
,
austrian
,
horse-drawn
Judith Johnson
Looks idyllic and so lovely to see the snow
January 7th, 2020
