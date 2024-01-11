Sign up
Previous
Photo 1097
Winter Morning
Another recent chilly morning in Austria!
11th January 2024
11th Jan 24
2
1
Catherine P
@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography.
1097
photos
83
followers
128
following
1090
1091
1092
1093
1094
1095
1096
1097
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
27th December 2023 3:35pm
Tags
snow
,
morning
,
mountains
,
alps
,
austria
Shepherdman
Lovely wintery scene
January 11th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
wonderful
January 11th, 2024
