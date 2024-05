Coombe Gill Watermill

Disused mill in the Borrowdale Valley in the Lake District. It was repaired around 1945, but since then has been little known and considered to be a "secret" by some. It was quite difficult to find, but I am glad we did! Apparently it as re-discovered during covid times, and is now being repaired again. So we had to take the photo whilst avoiding capturing the scaffolding, tarpaulins etc.