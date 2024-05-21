Previous
Camel Train by cmp
Photo 1103

Camel Train

Quite an incredible sight: out among the sand dunes with friends in Dubai last month in vehicles. Suddenly we came across a huge long train/caravan of camels. All on their own and stretching a long way. Just like the films.
21st May 2024 21st May 24

Catherine P

@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
302% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Karen ace
A beautiful sight! I love deserts. They are powerful, mysterious and and infinitely vast.
May 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise