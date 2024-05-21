Sign up
Previous
Photo 1103
Camel Train
Quite an incredible sight: out among the sand dunes with friends in Dubai last month in vehicles. Suddenly we came across a huge long train/caravan of camels. All on their own and stretching a long way. Just like the films.
21st May 2024
21st May 24
Catherine P
@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
Photo Details
Tags
sand
,
desert
,
dubai
,
uae
,
camels
,
dunes
Karen
ace
A beautiful sight! I love deserts. They are powerful, mysterious and and infinitely vast.
May 21st, 2024
