Previous
Photo 1107
Derwentwater
Vie from Applethwaite just outside Keswick in the Lake District. View across the sheep fields to Derwentwater and the "Jaws of Borrowdale" valley.
29th May 2024
29th May 24
9
4
Catherine P
@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
Photo Details
15
15
9
9
4
4
365
365
DMC-TZ80
DMC-TZ80
Taken
25th May 2024 3:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
mountains
,
lake
,
district
,
fields
,
fells
,
keswick
,
applethwaite
,
derentater
KV
ace
Gosh… what a gorgeous place.
May 29th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
That is a view I could stare at all day!
May 29th, 2024
Junko Y
ace
What serenity -- years ago I had a vacation all planned in the Lake District with lodging, walks mapped, etc. But sadly, never got to go. Perhaps some day, as your photo is reminding me of what a lovely place it is . . .
May 29th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Fantastic pov, layers
May 29th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
So very pretty, love the lakes, can’t wait to visit soon
May 29th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome Mountain scene
May 29th, 2024
Lesley Aldridge
ace
Beautiful, and the weather is supposed to be getting better!
May 29th, 2024
Kate
ace
Lovely view
May 29th, 2024
Tim L
ace
Brings back nice memories. Been a while since I've een fields that green
May 29th, 2024
