Derwentwater by cmp
Photo 1107

Derwentwater

Vie from Applethwaite just outside Keswick in the Lake District. View across the sheep fields to Derwentwater and the "Jaws of Borrowdale" valley.
29th May 2024 29th May 24

Catherine P

@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
KV ace
Gosh… what a gorgeous place.
May 29th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
That is a view I could stare at all day!
May 29th, 2024  
Junko Y ace
What serenity -- years ago I had a vacation all planned in the Lake District with lodging, walks mapped, etc. But sadly, never got to go. Perhaps some day, as your photo is reminding me of what a lovely place it is . . .
May 29th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Fantastic pov, layers
May 29th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
So very pretty, love the lakes, can’t wait to visit soon
May 29th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome Mountain scene
May 29th, 2024  
Lesley Aldridge ace
Beautiful, and the weather is supposed to be getting better!
May 29th, 2024  
Kate ace
Lovely view
May 29th, 2024  
Tim L ace
Brings back nice memories. Been a while since I've een fields that green
May 29th, 2024  
