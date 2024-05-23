Sign up
Photo 1105
Arabian Oryx
Encounter in the desert around Dubai last month. Enjoying a snack!
23rd May 2024
23rd May 24
Catherine P
@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
desert
dubai
uae
arabian
oryx
KV
ace
What a cool looking creature… those horns are amazing.
May 23rd, 2024
