Arabian Oryx by cmp
Photo 1105

Arabian Oryx

Encounter in the desert around Dubai last month. Enjoying a snack!
23rd May 2024 23rd May 24

Catherine P

@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
KV ace
What a cool looking creature… those horns are amazing.
May 23rd, 2024  
