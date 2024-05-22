Sign up
Photo 1104
Hello there!
Part of the wild camel train from the desert in Dubai that I posted yesterday!
22nd May 2024
22nd May 24
4
2
Catherine P
@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
Tags
sand
,
desert
,
dubai
,
uae
,
camels
,
dunes
wendy frost
ace
A great close up capture.
May 22nd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Incredible capture
May 22nd, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh I'd so love to see them wild, all you normally see is them having to haul humans about
May 22nd, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Great capture!
May 22nd, 2024
