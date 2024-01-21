Previous
Little Robin by cmp
Little Robin

Out for an explore in the Lake District and spotted this little robin bobbing his tail in the sunlight. My mum who was with us announced that it would have been her brother's birthday (sadly not with us any more) today. His middle name as Robin.
21st January 2024 21st Jan 24

Catherine P

@cmp
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and light.
January 20th, 2024  
