Photo 1098
Honister Pass
The twisting road leads over a mountain pass in the Lake District and connects the Buttermere and Borrowdale Valleys. Famous for its slate mines.
14th January 2024
14th Jan 24
1
1
Catherine P
@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
1099
photos
83
followers
128
following
301% complete
1092
1093
1094
1095
1096
1097
1098
1099
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
14th January 2024 4:44pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
road
,
mountains
,
lake
,
district
,
pass
,
valleys
,
buttermere
,
borrowdale
Diana
ace
Amazing capture and landscape, I love the winding road.
January 20th, 2024
