Photo 1098
Croft Farm
Lake District hamlet of Stonethwaite in the Borrowdale Valley. My mum was born in this house and I lived there myself for a few years as a child. I used to love the sound of my grandad's car returning home over the little stones on the road.
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
1
1
Catherine P
@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
1100
photos
83
followers
128
following
301% complete
View this month »
1093
1094
1095
1096
1097
1098
1099
1100
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
14th January 2024 4:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hamlet
,
lake
,
valley
,
farm
,
croft
,
district
,
stonethwaite
,
borrowdale
Diana
ace
Such a beautifully captured rural scene, wonderful leading lines taking one to the cottage.
January 21st, 2024
