Croft Farm by cmp
Croft Farm

Lake District hamlet of Stonethwaite in the Borrowdale Valley. My mum was born in this house and I lived there myself for a few years as a child. I used to love the sound of my grandad's car returning home over the little stones on the road.
13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

Catherine P

@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
Diana ace
Such a beautifully captured rural scene, wonderful leading lines taking one to the cottage.
January 21st, 2024  
