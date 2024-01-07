Previous
Christmas Markets by cmp
Photo 1096

Christmas Markets

Continue into the New Year in Salzburg. A lovely place to take a wander in the evening. Full of atmosphere.
7th January 2024 7th Jan 24

Catherine P

@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
300% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

FBailey ace
So much to see!
January 7th, 2024  
Catherine
What a fabulous selection!
January 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise