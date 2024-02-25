Previous
Mirror Images by cmp
Mirror Images

Beautiful reflections in the Ausseersee Lake recently in Austria. The reflection to the left is of the Dachstein glacier.
25th February 2024

Catherine P

@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
