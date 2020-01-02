Previous
Next
St Gilgen by cmp
Photo 848

St Gilgen

Beautiful village on the shores of the Wolfgangsee Lake in Upper Austria. Many connections with Mozart whose monument is silhouetted here.
2nd January 2020 2nd Jan 20

Catherine P

@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
233% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise