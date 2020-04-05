Previous
Traditional Pub by cmp
Photo 889

Traditional Pub

Lovely county pub built from traditional Cheshire red brick. Sadly, of course, currently closed. Would normally be brimming, inside and outside, with people enjoying Sunday Lunch.
5th April 2020 5th Apr 20

Catherine P

@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
Lynda McG ace
Quaint pub! It'll be full to the brim when this is all over 😁
April 5th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
April 5th, 2020  
