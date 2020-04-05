Sign up
Photo 889
Traditional Pub
Lovely county pub built from traditional Cheshire red brick. Sadly, of course, currently closed. Would normally be brimming, inside and outside, with people enjoying Sunday Lunch.
5th April 2020
5th Apr 20
Catherine P
@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
Lynda McG
ace
Quaint pub! It'll be full to the brim when this is all over 😁
April 5th, 2020
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
April 5th, 2020
