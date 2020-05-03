Previous
Country Walks by cmp
Photo 905

Country Walks

I liked this view during one of our recent country walks from home in Cheshire.
3rd May 2020 3rd May 20

Catherine P

@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography.
judith deacon ace
Lovely composition, I like the curve of the road and opposing curve of the ploughed field.
May 10th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
What a lovely vista, must be so lovely to be close to greenery during Lockdown.
May 10th, 2020  
