Photo 931
Wild flowers
I liked the contrast of colours in this field during a recent country walk.
30th June 2020
30th Jun 20
2
0
Catherine P
@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
red
field
poppies
countryside
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
June 30th, 2020
KazzaMazoo
ace
Those wildflowers do add a pop of colour!
June 30th, 2020
