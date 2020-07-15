Sign up
Photo 939
The other side of the stepping stones!
for those of you who kindly commented yesterday on my photo of the stepping stones, this is what awaits you on the other side!
15th July 2020
15th Jul 20
Catherine P
@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
Tags
of
,
at
,
forest
,
farm
,
hills
,
inn
,
fields
,
lancashire
,
bowland
,
whitewell
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful landscape!
July 15th, 2020
