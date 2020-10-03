Sign up
Photo 986
Quarry Bank Mill
Symbol of the Industrial Revolution at Style in Cheshire
3rd October 2020
3rd Oct 20
2
Catherine P
@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
Photo Details
6
6
2
2
2
2
365
365
DMC-TZ80
DMC-TZ80
Taken
1st October 2020 12:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bank
,
mill
,
cheshire
,
quarry
,
styal
Jean
ace
great wide angle capture!
October 8th, 2020
haskar
ace
Very huge and beautiful.
October 8th, 2020
365 Project
close