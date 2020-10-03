Previous
Quarry Bank Mill by cmp
Quarry Bank Mill

Symbol of the Industrial Revolution at Style in Cheshire
3rd October 2020 3rd Oct 20

Catherine P

@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
Jean ace
great wide angle capture!
October 8th, 2020  
haskar ace
Very huge and beautiful.
October 8th, 2020  
