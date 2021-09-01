Previous
Sunset at South Stack by cmp
Photo 1034

Sunset at South Stack

Beautiful sunset at South Stack Lighthouse just off Holy Island - Anglesey's most westerly point.
1st September 2021 1st Sep 21

Catherine P

@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
Tunia McClure ace
I love the light in the lighthouse. This is beautiful.
September 1st, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Super composition
September 1st, 2021  
