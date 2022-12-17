Sign up
Photo 1049
Big Ben
Weekend visit to London.
17th December 2022
17th Dec 22
Catherine P
@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
17th December 2022 1:36pm
Tags
bus
london
big
ben
Islandgirl
ace
Love the red buses!
December 19th, 2022
