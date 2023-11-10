Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1089
Le Plongeoir 2
Following on from yesterday's picture of my favourite restaurant in Nice, this is another view out to sea from the seating area with the divers about to jump from the dining boards! The food and the views are fantastic!
10th November 2023
10th Nov 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Catherine P
@cmp
Teacher of French and German. My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, cookery, reading, walking, travel and of course photography. My husband, son...
1089
photos
83
followers
129
following
298% complete
View this month »
1082
1083
1084
1085
1086
1087
1088
1089
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
31st October 2023 1:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
restaurant
,
le
,
nice
,
divers
,
plongeoir
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful i love this
November 10th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close