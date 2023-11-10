Previous
Le Plongeoir 2 by cmp
Le Plongeoir 2

Following on from yesterday's picture of my favourite restaurant in Nice, this is another view out to sea from the seating area with the divers about to jump from the dining boards! The food and the views are fantastic!
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful i love this
November 10th, 2023  
