Jack in the Bush by cocokinetic
Jack in the Bush

Filling up an empty calendar day, the 1st, with a capture of a wildflower I took today, the 2nd.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chromolaena_odorata
1st June 2024 1st Jun 24

Mags ace
How beautiful with its fringe for petals.
June 2nd, 2024  
