Who Goes There? by cocokinetic
Photo 563

Who Goes There?

The white Pekin ducks were resting peacefully, then two of them started squawking and pacing in alarm when the other ducks swam past, who weren't in the least bothered by their counterparts’ apparent anxiety. It was quite a humorous scene to watch.

Pamplemousses Garden.
17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

Mags ace
What a lovely scene!
June 17th, 2024  
