Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 563
Who Goes There?
The white Pekin ducks were resting peacefully, then two of them started squawking and pacing in alarm when the other ducks swam past, who weren't in the least bothered by their counterparts’ apparent anxiety. It was quite a humorous scene to watch.
Pamplemousses Garden.
17th June 2024
17th Jun 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
1620
photos
87
followers
51
following
154% complete
View this month »
556
557
558
559
560
561
562
563
Latest from all albums
22
518
562
514
519
515
563
516
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
17th June 2024 3:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
What a lovely scene!
June 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close