Photo 581
August Words #3 - Lines
We had lunch at an Indian restaurant today, and I liked the flowing lines of this salt and pepper set on our table.
Saffron Grill, Mont Choisy Mall.
3rd August 2024
3rd Aug 24
Tags
august24words
KV
ace
Curvy and so nice!
August 3rd, 2024
Mags
ace
Undulating shakers! Well captured.
August 3rd, 2024
