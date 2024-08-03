Previous
August Words #3 - Lines by cocokinetic
August Words #3 - Lines

We had lunch at an Indian restaurant today, and I liked the flowing lines of this salt and pepper set on our table.

Saffron Grill, Mont Choisy Mall.
3rd August 2024 3rd Aug 24

Karen

Curvy and so nice!
August 3rd, 2024  
Undulating shakers! Well captured.
August 3rd, 2024  
