Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 582
August Words #4 - Colours
Apartments’ windows and esplanade which form part of the La Croisette shopping mall in Grand Baie.
4th August 2024
4th Aug 24
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
1689
photos
89
followers
62
following
159% complete
View this month »
575
576
577
578
579
580
581
582
Latest from all albums
546
547
548
549
579
580
581
582
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
RICOH GR IIIx
Taken
4th August 2024 1:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
august24words
Cliff McFarlane
ace
I love the wonderful, shapes, patterns and colours. Also the lightness of the image
August 4th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Colorful building. Nice capture of the reflection and pov.
August 4th, 2024
Mags
ace
Some very nice reflections too!
August 4th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
Spectacular shot! Love the colors and reflection
August 4th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely shot and reflections fv!
August 4th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close