August Words #4 - Colours by cocokinetic
August Words #4 - Colours

Apartments’ windows and esplanade which form part of the La Croisette shopping mall in Grand Baie.
4th August 2024 4th Aug 24

Karen

Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
Cliff McFarlane ace
I love the wonderful, shapes, patterns and colours. Also the lightness of the image
August 4th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Colorful building. Nice capture of the reflection and pov.
August 4th, 2024  
Mags ace
Some very nice reflections too!
August 4th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
Spectacular shot! Love the colors and reflection
August 4th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely shot and reflections fv!
August 4th, 2024  
