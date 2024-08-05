Previous
August Words #5 - Circles
August Words #5 - Circles

Seen on a homemade wooden type of fence/barrier, reinforced with that blue bar. I think it was maybe meant to keep the family pooch in the garden, but said pooch was happily dozing on the pavement outside the fence.
Karen

Photo Details

