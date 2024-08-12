Sign up
Previous
Photo 590
August Words #12 - Complementary
Yay Monday! 😁
I considered using today’s prompt for complementary medicine, but ran out of time to get that set up.
So I found this plant with the sunlight shining directly on a leaf, and reckoned that the two colours on the leaf would do as complementary colours.
12th August 2024
12th Aug 24
2
2
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
1698
photos
89
followers
41
following
161% complete
View this month »
583
584
585
586
587
588
589
590
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
RICOH GR IIIx
Taken
12th August 2024 3:57pm
Tags
august24words
Bucktree
ace
Your reckoning is spot on. Beautiful colors and image.
August 12th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful color and detail in that leaf.
August 12th, 2024
