August Words #12 - Complementary

Yay Monday! 😁

I considered using today’s prompt for complementary medicine, but ran out of time to get that set up.

So I found this plant with the sunlight shining directly on a leaf, and reckoned that the two colours on the leaf would do as complementary colours.
12th August 2024

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
Bucktree
Your reckoning is spot on. Beautiful colors and image.
August 12th, 2024  
Mags
Beautiful color and detail in that leaf.
August 12th, 2024  
