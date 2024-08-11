August Words #11 - Pattern

A kind of slob-around-at-home day today. Now that it's evening, and looking back on the day, I'm not sure if I enjoyed it. I feel somewhat glum and gloomy. Actually, Sundays have a way of making me feel like that, whether I slob around at home or not. I've always loved Mondays, they make me feel alive and purposeful, what with the promise of a new week.



Anyway, today’s prompt, pattern, is a capture of a pair of candleholders I have in our bathroom. Not very inspiring, but it’s all I could come up with. The image looked so boring that I added a grunge overlay in the app Mextures just to mess things up a bit.