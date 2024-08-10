August Words #10 - Facet

The most commonly used form that I know of this word is in the sentence ‘every facet of his life’ or something similar to that. But how to capture that sentence in a photograph.



Off I googled to an online dictionary, where I came across the following:



facets

/făs′ĭt/



1/ One of the flat polished surfaces cut on a gemstone, or occurring naturally on a crystal.



2/ A small, smooth, flat surface, as on a bone or tooth.



3/ One of the lenslike visual units of a compound eye, as of an insect.



Three options. And to my delight, I knew I had one that displayed facets - a quartz crystal from one of our vacations in Madagascar. As far as I know, this quartz cluster was not cut; I believe quartz clusters are naturally formed with column-like shapes.



