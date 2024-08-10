Previous
August Words #10 - Facet by cocokinetic
Photo 588

August Words #10 - Facet

The most commonly used form that I know of this word is in the sentence ‘every facet of his life’ or something similar to that. But how to capture that sentence in a photograph.

Off I googled to an online dictionary, where I came across the following:

facets
/făs′ĭt/

1/ One of the flat polished surfaces cut on a gemstone, or occurring naturally on a crystal.

2/ A small, smooth, flat surface, as on a bone or tooth.

3/ One of the lenslike visual units of a compound eye, as of an insect.

Three options. And to my delight, I knew I had one that displayed facets - a quartz crystal from one of our vacations in Madagascar. As far as I know, this quartz cluster was not cut; I believe quartz clusters are naturally formed with column-like shapes.

10th August 2024 10th Aug 24

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
161% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Oh such beautiful crystals!
August 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise