August Words #9 - Face

A rock face - in both senses of the term.



The ‘face’ is pure serendipity - I was driving to the vet, thinking about variations of today’s prompt, face. I thought about a cliff face, but there are no cliffs in my area. So then I thought how about a rock face. Heaven knows we have enough volcanic rock lying around, so I figured that a rock face would be easy to find.



I came across this huge boulder, thought it would do as a rock face, and as I approached it, I saw a resemblance of a ‘face’. The beady rock-eyes seemed to be watching my approach.