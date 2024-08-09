Previous
August Words #9 - Face by cocokinetic
August Words #9 - Face

A rock face - in both senses of the term.

The ‘face’ is pure serendipity - I was driving to the vet, thinking about variations of today’s prompt, face. I thought about a cliff face, but there are no cliffs in my area. So then I thought how about a rock face. Heaven knows we have enough volcanic rock lying around, so I figured that a rock face would be easy to find.

I came across this huge boulder, thought it would do as a rock face, and as I approached it, I saw a resemblance of a ‘face’. The beady rock-eyes seemed to be watching my approach.
9th August 2024 9th Aug 24

Karen

@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
Jessica Eby ace
I see it too! Great find!
August 9th, 2024  
Karen ace
@princessicajessica
Thanks, Jessica!
August 9th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Great textures and nice interpretation
August 9th, 2024  
