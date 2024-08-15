Previous
August Words #15 - Swirl by cocokinetic
August Words #15 - Swirl

PicsArt's swirl tool blew a gale-force wind right through my capture of a tree on the seaside.
Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
Mags ace
This is lovely and worthy of a frame on a prominent wall!
August 15th, 2024  
Dave ace
Nicely done.
August 15th, 2024  
Karen ace
@marlboromaam
Thank you very much, Mags!
August 15th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
August 15th, 2024  
