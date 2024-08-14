Previous
August Words #14 - Kaleidoscope by cocokinetic
August Words #14 - Kaleidoscope

I used this site
https://funny.pho.to/kaleidoscope-photo-effect/
to generate the kaleidoscope from one of my own archive photos, then changed the colours in the app Becasso.
14th August 2024 14th Aug 24

Karen

@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
