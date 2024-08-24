August Words #24 - Wavy

The Baystone hotel is a small deluxe boutique hotel situated on the seaside in Pointe Aux Cannoniers. This afternoon I noticed it had recently been adorned with this wavy kind of ornamental decor on various sections of its front facade. I’m not quite sure what to think of it when I look at the hotel as a whole. I see and understand the artsy side of it, but I’m not certain it works, it might be a bit busy for a small building such as this.



Anyway, this small portion of the building’s decor works for my prompt for today - I was really starting to think I’d never find anything wavy. I found it a pretty difficult prompt - I can find straight, spiky, jagged, circular, crooked - but wavy pretty much eluded me all day. I was starting to ponder on the sea - perhaps I could strike it lucky and come across a set of wavy waves 😁