Previous
Next
August Words #29 - Rough by cocokinetic
Photo 607

August Words #29 - Rough

Our ancient avocado tree’s bark. The tree might be elderly, but the buttery creamy avos it still faithfully produces year after year are just awesome. Beautiful tree, I love and appreciate it so much.
29th August 2024 29th Aug 24

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
166% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful textures! I love the mossy green tones.
August 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise