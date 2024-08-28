Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 606
August Words #28 - Glassy
I hope this capture is sufficiently glassy 😁
Those little square things are sweetened fruit (in this case, mango) pastilles in a glass jar. I dunk a hefty helping of the pastilles in plain yoghurt along with nuts and ground flax seeds, and that combination is a real taste sensation.
I think these jars called mason’s jars?
28th August 2024
28th Aug 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
1714
photos
89
followers
41
following
166% complete
View this month »
599
600
601
602
603
604
605
606
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
RICOH GR IIIx
Taken
28th August 2024 8:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
august24words
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close