Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 605
August Words #27 - Pointed
The dried out pods of a Thumba plant. Some online sources state that the plant is used in witchcraft. I find that very interesting - I think I should go gather a bunch of these things! I’ll first have to study up on the art of witchcraft, however.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leucas_aspera
27th August 2024
27th Aug 24
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
1713
photos
89
followers
41
following
165% complete
View this month »
598
599
600
601
602
603
604
605
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
RICOH GR IIIx
Taken
26th August 2024 12:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
august24words
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
August 27th, 2024
Elisa Smith
ace
Lol, that sounds like an interesting afternoon! Love the look of that plant.
August 27th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Lovely capture and the pods make a nice pattern.
August 27th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close