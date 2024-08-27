Previous
August Words #27 - Pointed by cocokinetic
Photo 605

August Words #27 - Pointed

The dried out pods of a Thumba plant. Some online sources state that the plant is used in witchcraft. I find that very interesting - I think I should go gather a bunch of these things! I’ll first have to study up on the art of witchcraft, however.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leucas_aspera

27th August 2024 27th Aug 24

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
165% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
August 27th, 2024  
Elisa Smith ace
Lol, that sounds like an interesting afternoon! Love the look of that plant.
August 27th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Lovely capture and the pods make a nice pattern.
August 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise