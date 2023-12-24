Sign up
Previous
Photo 441
Shadow Shadow on the Wall
…. who’s the fairest of them all.
Haha… just amusing myself, the execrable summer heat’s doing my head in, I hear plants chatting and whispering to walls as I walk by. 🤣
24th December 2023
24th Dec 23
2
2
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2023. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
shadow play can really be fun
December 24th, 2023
Agnes
ace
Beautiful
December 24th, 2023
