Shadow Shadow on the Wall by cocokinetic
Shadow Shadow on the Wall

…. who’s the fairest of them all.

Haha… just amusing myself, the execrable summer heat’s doing my head in, I hear plants chatting and whispering to walls as I walk by. 🤣



24th December 2023 24th Dec 23

Karen

@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2023. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
shadow play can really be fun
December 24th, 2023  
Agnes ace
Beautiful
December 24th, 2023  
