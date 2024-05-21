Previous
A Plant Called Nameless by cocokinetic
A Plant Called Nameless

It’s in the garden, its been here for ages and I did know the name once upon a time, but today I've clean forgotten it.

I’ll get its name tomorrow. For now, at least Nameless still has its very own photo uploaded to the internet.

Edited in an app called ‘I love Film’. The original capture was a soft focus, the app gave the image a soft light which I feel worked quite well. But I see it wiped out the metadata. Nameless was captured this afternoon with my Ricoh camera, the other exif data has gone with the wind.
Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
Boxplayer ace
Beautiful soft effect
May 21st, 2024  
Karen ace
@boxplayer
Thank you - its partly due to an edit from an app called I Love Film.
May 21st, 2024  
Agnes ace
The lines of the leaves are beautiful
May 21st, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
lovely lines and bokeh
May 21st, 2024  
Jan Talmon ace
Nice abstract
May 21st, 2024  
