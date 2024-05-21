A Plant Called Nameless

It’s in the garden, its been here for ages and I did know the name once upon a time, but today I've clean forgotten it.



I’ll get its name tomorrow. For now, at least Nameless still has its very own photo uploaded to the internet.



Edited in an app called ‘I love Film’. The original capture was a soft focus, the app gave the image a soft light which I feel worked quite well. But I see it wiped out the metadata. Nameless was captured this afternoon with my Ricoh camera, the other exif data has gone with the wind.