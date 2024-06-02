Previous
June Words #2
June Words #2

Find a Butterfly

I found a replica of one in a jewellery shop. I saw real butterflies during my various ramblings around today, but none of them settled on a flower long enough for me to capture their photograph.
2nd June 2024 2nd Jun 24

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
This is my second year with 365. I am South African-born, and now live on the island of Mauritius after meeting and marrying my French-Mauritian...
