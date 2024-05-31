Pirogue Maintenance

The sea can get quite wild and woolly at times during the winter season, the result of weather systems and storms way down south from us. Many of the fishermen use the periods between bad and good weather to fix up their pirogues instead of going out fishing.



I've noticed that an increasing amount of fishermen are veering towards the more modern-day approach of building and fixing their fishing vessels; instead of re-planking, hammering, squeezing string between the planks to help make the boat water-tight, and generally doing things the ‘old’ way, they are using newer technologies.



Here, it appears as if the man is affixing a sheet of fibreglass onto the side of the planked hull, besides doing other general hull maintenance work.