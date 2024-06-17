Previous
Angel’s Trumpet by cocokinetic
Angel’s Trumpet

A truly magnificent shrub with these gorgeous blooms in the garden of my dogs’ veterinary clinic.

https://www.gardenia.net/plant/brugmansia-cherub
17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

Karen

Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
Mags ace
A beautiful name for those lovely blooms!
June 17th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Really pretty
June 17th, 2024  
