Photo 522
A Fisherman’s Patience
22nd June 2024
22nd Jun 24
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
Jerzy
ace
Great capture of the patience and anticipation of "the tug". The saying the "tug is the drug" is very true.
June 22nd, 2024
Karen
ace
@jerzyfotos
Thank you.
That’s an excellent saying; I haven’t heard it before. I’ll remember that.
June 22nd, 2024
