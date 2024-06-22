Previous
A Fisherman’s Patience by cocokinetic
Photo 522

A Fisherman’s Patience

22nd June 2024 22nd Jun 24

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
143% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jerzy ace
Great capture of the patience and anticipation of "the tug". The saying the "tug is the drug" is very true.
June 22nd, 2024  
Karen ace
@jerzyfotos
Thank you.
That’s an excellent saying; I haven’t heard it before. I’ll remember that.
June 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise