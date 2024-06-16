Sign up
Photo 519
June Words #16 - Petals
More petals - this time a hibiscus hanging upside down. Beautiful flower, though, anyway it hangs.
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
1
2
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
1618
photos
87
followers
51
following
142% complete
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Kinetix
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
16th June 2024 2:09pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
june24words
Rob Z
ace
Lol - isn't it strange how a thing you know so well can look so different upside down..
June 16th, 2024
