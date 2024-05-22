Puppies 5 weeks or so Later

They've grown so quickly! They're now 7 weeks old, eyes open and those little teeth are getting too sharp for their mother to feed them for much longer.Difficult to get good photos; their bed is in a shaded, curtained room, so therefore awkward lighting; there’s a lot of black and white between the three of them and their bed; and they move around so much. They're going to be a handful, these two.Their names are Tulip and Rosie. Daisy is the mother, lying with them.Three little flower girls :-)Here they are at about 2 weeks old: