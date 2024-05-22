Previous
Puppies 5 weeks or so Later by cocokinetic
Puppies 5 weeks or so Later

They've grown so quickly! They're now 7 weeks old, eyes open and those little teeth are getting too sharp for their mother to feed them for much longer.

Difficult to get good photos; their bed is in a shaded, curtained room, so therefore awkward lighting; there’s a lot of black and white between the three of them and their bed; and they move around so much. They're going to be a handful, these two.

Their names are Tulip and Rosie. Daisy is the mother, lying with them.
Three little flower girls :-)

Here they are at about 2 weeks old:
https://365project.org/cocokinetic/varium/2024-04-25
Karen

