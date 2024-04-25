Previous
Precious

Two-week old puppies. Absolutely adorable, my heart melts. They are two females, weigh all of 300 grams each, and are 5 inches long.

They belong to a friend, who has a miniature Cavalier King Charles female. However, said female didn’t mate with one of her breed even though there was a male of the same species in her immediate vicinity; she refused him, and chose a young playful ragamuffin sausage dog that belonged to a neighbour.

So we will see how these pups develop, the two adults could produce interesting-looking offspring. 💛
