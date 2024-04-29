Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 468
Still at it
‘You must embrace the softness’ the lensbaby community say.
Ok. Good. So I will do just that and accept that these lenses are mainly soft, glowing, artsy-type lenses.
Maybe now that I'm (mostly) psychologically over the hurdle of wanting crisp and sharp, I can get somewhere with these things.
But why is it so dark. I probably have to slow the shutter speed. I tried zapping up the ISO but that gave off more noise than a live AC/DC concert.
One thing I will say is that I'm getting a great self-learning education as to how to do the whole full-monty manual photography procedure. I usually rely on a semi-automatic mode, aperture-priority.
29th April 2024
29th Apr 24
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
1462
photos
73
followers
35
following
128% complete
View this month »
461
462
463
464
465
466
467
468
Latest from all albums
513
477
466
514
478
515
467
468
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
KinetiCat
Camera
NIKON D5500
Taken
29th April 2024 12:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close