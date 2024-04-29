Previous
Still at it by cocokinetic
Still at it

‘You must embrace the softness’ the lensbaby community say.

Ok. Good. So I will do just that and accept that these lenses are mainly soft, glowing, artsy-type lenses.

Maybe now that I'm (mostly) psychologically over the hurdle of wanting crisp and sharp, I can get somewhere with these things.

But why is it so dark. I probably have to slow the shutter speed. I tried zapping up the ISO but that gave off more noise than a live AC/DC concert.

One thing I will say is that I'm getting a great self-learning education as to how to do the whole full-monty manual photography procedure. I usually rely on a semi-automatic mode, aperture-priority.
